Homes evacuated and 50-metre cordon after ‘unknown chemicals’ found at Woodbridge address

A bomb disposal van in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Around 30 homes have been evacuated after unknown chemicals were found by search teams at a property in Woodbridge.

An officer outside the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT An officer outside the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Police search teams discovered the chemicals late this morning and a 50-metre cordon has been put in place at the property in Bridgewood Road.

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on the scene and have removed the item from the premises.

Police thanked residents for their patience while investigations continue.

The discovery comes after a father and son appeared in court accused of firearms offences after police executed a warrant at the same address.

A tent in front of the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT A tent in front of the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Crispen Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, on Monday afternoon.

Both men have been charged with possession of a disguised firearm – namely a walking stick – and possession of a shortened shotgun.

The father and son, of Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, entered no pleas the charges – the most serious of which – possession of a disguised firearm – can only be dealt with before a judge at crown court.

A forensics van in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT A forensics van in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Registered gun dealer Crispen Richards and his son Philip, a ‘servant’ on the licence, were arrested and taken into custody for questioning following a search of the property on Friday and a licence visit to the same premises the previous day.

On Sunday morning, police confirmed the two men had been charged with possession of a disguised firearm and possession of a shortened shotgun in contravention of section 4(1) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Adrian Dagger, representing the pair, asked magistrates to grant both men bail with conditions to reside and sleep at home, under an electronically monitored curfew, following the conclusion of searches.

Magistrates denied bail and remanded both men in custody until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on November 16.