House sealed off as two men arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following a search of a property in Woodbridge.

A forensic scene has been in place at a property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, over the weekend.

One local resident said they had seen “lots of forensic activity” taking place around a tent in the front garden of a house since Saturday morning.

Searches are expected to continue for the rest of the weekend, said the force.

Two men, aged 24 and 58, have been arrested and taken into custody for questioning at police headquarters.

Police said officers were called to a property on Friday and that the search was part of an ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police executed a search warrant at an address in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“Searches will continue over the weekend.

“Two men, aged 24 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.”