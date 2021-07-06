News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Get cooking! Summer barbecue appeal to mark charity's 40th birthday

Judy Rimmer

Published: 3:29 PM July 6, 2021   
Launching the A Brighter BBQ campaign, Vicky Matthews of Ormiston Families, and Lynn Warner of East of England Co-op.

Launching the A Brighter BBQ campaign, Vicky Matthews, philanthropy manager for Ormiston Families, and Lynn Warner, engagement manager forEast of England Co-op. - Credit: Ormiston Families

Planning a barbecue celebration after lockdown ends? You could combine it with raising money for a good cause.

East Anglian charity Ormiston Families is launching its 'A Brighter BBQ' campaign to mark its 40th anniversary year, supported by Suffolk-based Stokes Sauces and the East of England Co-op.

Families, friends, colleagues and neighbours in Suffolk and Essex are being asked to hold their own fundraiser during the 40 days from July 23 to August 31.

Gavin Lamb, from Ormiston Families, said: “Given the year we’ve all had, and the eagerness to celebrate the summer with friends and family more than ever before, we think a barbecue is the perfect way to gather people together and host something at home or in your community."

Ormiston has seen high demand for its services for young people and families during the pandemic.

Fundraisers are being asked to post barbecue photos on social media, using the campaign hashtag #ABrighterBBQ.

Anyone registering as a host on the Ormiston Families website will receive decorative bunting, sachets of Stokes Sauces and a £2 off voucher for any of the Co-op’s ‘Locally Sourced’ products.

They will also receive a fundraising pack which includes a recipe card, sweepstake and event posters.




