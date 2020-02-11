Gallery

Residents 'devastated' as Storm Ciara damages beach huts

Brightlingsea was devastated by the tidal surges yesterday after Storm Ciara. Picture: SIMON RICH Archant

Beach hut owners in Brightlingsea have been left devastated after Storm Ciara caused severe damage to the coast.

Residents looked on helplessly on Monday, February 10 as their beach huts were torn from the ground in the storm surge which flooded cars and roads.

Pictures captured by a resident show the huge damage done by the flooding, with many of the huts spotted bobbing out to sea.

There were flood warnings and flood alerts in place for many areas across Suffolk and Essex as tidal surges battered the coast.

Tendring district counillor Mick Barry went to the coast to help owners recover their beach huts on Tuesday.

He said: "There is a very high wind down here next to the beach and it's still quite worrying.

"About 30 to 40 huts have been damaged and they've been blown back inland where they're strewn across the shore.

"It's really quite devastating for the owners of the huts, they have huge sentimental value and are passed down through generations.

"There is another tide coming so we're all a bit nervous for that but the council are doing what they can to help."

Mr Barry said what people have lost cannot always be fully recovered in insurance claims.

Whilst dog walkers and cyclists managed to make it past on nearby pathways, there were also areas where the water reached up to houses.

Mr Barry added that storm surges like those from Storm Ciara have not happened for years and that it is worrying to have one.