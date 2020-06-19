Repairs to storm-damaged beach huts to resume after coronavirus

Repairs to beach huts damaged by vicious storms are to resume after being postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Brightlingsea was devastated by the tidal surges after Storm Ciara. Picture: SIMON RICH Brightlingsea was devastated by the tidal surges after Storm Ciara. Picture: SIMON RICH

The huts in Brightlingsea and Frinton could be seen floating in the water after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc earlier this year.

Engineers from Tendring District Council (TDC) had been working to restore the seaside huts before the pandemic forced them to temporarily abandon work.

Now, as restrictions are lifted and work begins to return to normal, the repairs are restarting.

In Brightlingsea, work to recover beach huts will resume on Monday (June 22).

In Frinton, replacement bases were being installed for sections of beach huts at The Leas. This work will also resume on Monday.

Meanwhile, work to secure a cliff slippage in Holland-on-Sea, in the York Road/Cliff Road area, will also start next week. This will see some beach huts moved to clear the area for work to take place.

At each of the projects, sections of the promenade will be temporarily closed at various times to allow the work to be carried out safely.

Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “We are sorry for the disruption this work will lead to, but it is necessary to ensure the safety of passers-by and the engineering team while these projects are carried out.

“Due to health restrictions and urgent work needed to support our response to Covid-19 these schemes had to be put on the backburner, and I am pleased we are now able to pick them up where we left off.

“This will hopefully mean our seafronts are looking at their best when restrictions are fully lifted.”