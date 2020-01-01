22-year-old man admits child sex offences

A 22-year-old man has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register after he admitted attempting to commit a string of child sex offences.

Aaron Macdonald, of Bellfield Close, Brightlingsea, pleaded guilty at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link to five offences of attempted sexual communication with a 13-year-old girl between November 22, 2018, and February 3, 2020, and four offences of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case until the week commencing April 14 and asked the probation service to prepare a report on Macdonald to address the issue of dangerousness.

He asked the prosecution to draft a sexual harm prevention order and said the length of time Macdonald would have to sign in the sex offenders' register would be determined at the sentencing hearing.

Judge Overbury directed that Macdonald should appear at the next hearing via a prison video link.