Man summonsed to court after reportedly spitting at police officers
PUBLISHED: 15:12 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 15 April 2020
Archant
A man in Essex has been summonsed to court after reportedly spitting at police officers in Brightlingsea.
Essex Police officers were reportedly kicked and spat at when they attended a disturbance in Winchelsea Place in the town at about 10.50pm on Wednesday, March 4.
Stuart Higgins, 32, of Albert Street, Harwich, is due to answer charges of criminal damage, being drunk and disorder and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on June 26.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.