Published: 5:06 PM February 4, 2021

The Wedge is one of the key areas for Brandon in Bloom - Credit: Brandon in Bloom

A Suffolk town is to represent the region in a prestigious gardening competition.

Brandon is to take part in the 2021 RHS Community Awards, which replaces the traditional Britain in Bloom awards.

Anglia in Bloom has asked Brandon to be one of five groups from the region (which includes Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk) to represent the area at the competition.

They will be the only Suffolk town in the competition and will be up against the likes of Hunstanton and Kings Lynn.

It is the first time in the history of the competition that Brandon has been selected having only joined the Anglia in Bloom campaign in 2018.

It was awarded with the silver gilt and Best Newcomer award in 2018 and achieved gold in 2019.

Rachel Sobiechowski from Brandon in Bloom - Credit: Brandon in Bloom





Inclusion of the town in this year's national finals came as a big shock to the team.

"We've only entered twice," said Brandon in Bloom director, Rachel Sobiechowski.

"So to make it through to the nationals so quickly in our very short career it was a bit of a shock.

"Bigger places have been doing it 50 years."

Miss Sobiechowski said that the judges felt the very community focused work done in Brandon would be perfect for this year's competition.

A Christmas display by Brandon in Bloom - Credit: Brandon in Bloom

"This year it is really aimed at smaller community groups who are aimed at improving their communities," said Miss Sobiechowski.

Brandon in Bloom look after a number of former council spaces in the town and have turned it into a space for the community to use and to highlight the town's history.

"One of our key pieces we call the wedge," said Miss Sobiechowski.

"We do everything there from grass cutting and planting. We've put fruit trees across the back of the plot so anyone can go and help themselves to fruit.

"We've got a chainsaw carved flintknapper."

Brandon was chosen by judges because of its community focused work - Credit: Brandon in Bloom

The whole competition is being held virtually this year with the organisers having to put together a virtual portfolio to show the judges with videos and images.

Miss Sobiechowski said the competition helped highlight the best aspects of the town.

"It's about the community working to try and make the town cleaner and brighter," said Miss Sobiechowski.

The results of the competition will be announced in September.