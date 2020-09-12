E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk schoolgirl performs on Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

PUBLISHED: 21:58 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:58 12 September 2020

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds will be performing in tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent semi-final Picture: TOM DYMOND

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds will be performing in tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent semi-final Picture: TOM DYMOND

A Bury St Edmunds school girl has performed in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Souparnika Nair, 10, a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School made it through the heats of the popular ITV show, impressing judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Souparnika, known as Sou, was the first act to perform on tonight’s show, performing Neverland by Zendaya on a sparkly set.

Her performance earned a standing ovation and universally positive praise from the judges.

Ashley Banjo, who was standing in for Simon Cowell, said: “You didn’t just raise the bar, you raised it massively.

“That vocal was so precise for a ten-year-old. I am so so impressed.”

David Walliams said: “That was amazing. I love what you do it is so classic, timeless and beautiful. We were totally blown away by that. “It could not have gone better.”

Alesha Dixon added: “I could tell you put so much into that.

“You did a fantastic job. I hope you feel very proud.”

At the end of the night the judges chose their top three acts; of which Souparnika was one.

Sadly, she was unable to win the judges vote, losing out to dancers Aaron and Jasmine.

Souparnika still has a chance to make it through to the final through the public vote which closes on Monday night.

The results of the vote will be revealed on the night of the live final in October.

