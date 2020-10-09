Suffolk’s Golden Buzzer act to battle it out in Britain’s Got Talent final tomorrow night

Jon Courtenay was picked as a Golden Buzzer act in his audition and will be taking on the finals on Saturday, October 10, at 7.30pm on ITV. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV plc Syco/Thames/ITV plc

A comedy pianist from Suffolk will be performing in the Britain’s Got Talent final tomorrow night in the hopes of winning a quarter of a million pounds.

Jon went to the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook as a child and grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath. Picture: BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Jon went to the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook as a child and grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath. Picture: BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

Jonathon Young, who goes by the stage name Jon Courtenay, wowed his way to the top after getting the ‘Golden Buzzer’ from Ant and Dec in his audition, which rocketed him straight to the semi-finals.

His latest performance got a standing ovation from judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo (who is standing in for Simon Cowell) and David Walliams – getting him into the final stage of the talent contest.

Though the 47-year-old now lives in Manchester with wife Emmah and their two sons, he grew up in Suffolk and still thinks of Ipswich as his hometown having attended the Royal Hospital School as a boy.

“I had my first kiss in a local pub,” the singer admitted.

Jon Courtenay attended the Royal Hospital School between 1984 and 1991. Picture: JON COURTENAY Jon Courtenay attended the Royal Hospital School between 1984 and 1991. Picture: JON COURTENAY

He added: “I loved my time in the Wolsey Youth Theatre and wanted to be an actor before my one man show took off. That definitely prepared me for show business.”

And he can’t wait to return to Suffolk.

He said: “I’m very excited to see what the future holds and can’t wait to bring my UK tour to Suffolk to say thank you to all my supporters in person.”

In the biggest weekend of his life, he spent Friday rehearsing and filming his final show-stopping performance, before the live results are broadcast tonight.

Ten acts will be jostling to claim the cash prize of £250,000, as well as the opportunity to star in the Royal Variety Performance.

When asked how it felt to have made it this far in the competition, Jon said: “Very surreal – although it’s taken a lot longer than a usual series of Britain’s Got Talent. It’s gone quite quickly and it only seems like yesterday that I was walking out on to the Palladium stage and now I’m here – crazy.

“I know this whole experience has been hugely positive. I can’t praise the team and crew at Britain’s got Talent highly enough.”

Despite shining in every appearance, reducing female judges to tears of laughter, Jon never thought he’d make it this far, saying he doesn’t take disappointment well so didn’t dare imagine it.

If he does win, the singer will be phoning his wife to break the good news as she hasn’t been able to attend in person due to Covid.

The final airs at 7.30pm tonight on ITV and you can vote for Jon via the Britan’s Got Talent app or calling on the phone.