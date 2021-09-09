Britain’s Biggest Families: Seymour has company threatened with strike-off

Published: 5:30 AM September 9, 2021

Layden-Grant Seymour pictured when he and his wife opened 4 Fun in Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

A play centre firm owned by a father-of-nine who appeared on the ITV show Britain’s Biggest Families has been threatened with dissolution.

Companies House lists 4 Fun Limited, which once operated the 4 Fun Play Centre at Carlton Park Industrial Estate in Saxmundham, as being subject to an active proposal for strike-off from the register.

According to the website, the firm’s accounts are overdue and should have been filed by the end of June 2021.

A Final Gazette notice filed on September 7 states: “The Registrar of Companies gives notice that, unless cause is shown to the contrary, the Company will be struck off the register and dissolved not less than two months from the date shown above.”

Aldeburgh-based Layden-Grant Seymour, who owns the firm, said he was not aware of the proposal and felt it was “more than likely” to have been auto-generated because forms had not been filled in. He added that he would look to resolve the situation.

According to the Government website, companies that do not file their annual accounts or confirmation statement will normally receive two letters from Companies House.

A notice is then published in the Gazette to tell the public that the registrar intends to strike off the company.

Mr Seymour, his wife Frances and their nine children appeared on the ITV show Britain's Biggest Families in May of this year.

But Mr Seymour’s appearance, in which he is seen driving luxury cars, angered some people in Suffolk and Norfolk, who were owed money by his company.

Layden-Grant Seymour pictured in his Bentley on the ITV show Britain's Biggest Families - Credit: ITV

At the time he hit back, saying: “I have been made out to be the worst guy around for not paying suppliers, but we were paying everyone until lockdown."

He added: “We are a hard-working family, trying to make an honest living."

Later in May, a judge gave 4 Fun’s owners seven days to leave the Saxmundham premises after losing a court case against their landlord.

Roger Skinner Holdings Limited took the company to court on May 26 for not paying rent.

At the time, Mr Seymour vowed it was not the end of the play centre and said: “We have put our blood, sweat and tears into it.

“We went into the business believing we had a 10-year lease.”

The court found that the lease was not signed by both parties, so therefore 4 Fun could be evicted.

Mr Seymour also said his family had been subject to abuse after their appearance on the ITV show.

He added: "We have fought to stay in business, save jobs and a valuable local resource. We wish to move forward with our business."