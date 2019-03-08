Quiz
The Great British Food Quiz 2019
PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 24 March 2019
gm-photo
How well do you know these classic dishes from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales?
Do you know where chicken parmo comes from - or even what it is?
Any clue which counties produce Stilton? And is whiskey with an ‘e’ Irish or Scottish? As we head ever closer to those all-important Brexit decisions we are putting your knowledge of British food and geography to the test.
Can you get 25 out of 25? Share with your friends and see who’s the cream of the crop when it comes to regional cuisine.