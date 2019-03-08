Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Quiz

The Great British Food Quiz 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 24 March 2019

Victoria sponge is a classic British cake Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Victoria sponge is a classic British cake Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

gm-photo

How well do you know these classic dishes from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales?

Do you know where chicken parmo comes from - or even what it is?

Any clue which counties produce Stilton? And is whiskey with an ‘e’ Irish or Scottish? As we head ever closer to those all-important Brexit decisions we are putting your knowledge of British food and geography to the test.

Can you get 25 out of 25? Share with your friends and see who’s the cream of the crop when it comes to regional cuisine.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Seasiders continue good run with comfortable win over Brentwood

Joy for Rhys Barber after he wheels away after scoring for Felixstowe in their 3-0 win over Brentwood. Picture: STAN BASTON

U’s Talking Points: time is running out for Colchester United

Tranmere keeper Scott Davies pushes an Abo Eisa free-kick onto the inside of the post, after 70 minutes of the U's 2-0 defeat to Rovers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Injury-time leveller breaks Needham hearts

Neeham Market's Jamie Griffiths celebrates after scoing in the 1-1 draw with Coalville. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Man arrested after machete seized at rail station

The machete found at Colchester railway station. Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists