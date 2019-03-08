Great Cornard family fun day for British Heart Foundation

Paul Bates, of Great Cornard, who died of a heart attack in 2005 aged 39. Archant

A family fun day in aid of the British Heart Foundation is to take place in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.

Football, arts and crafts, and food will be just some of the events on offer for visitors to Cornard Dynamos FC in Blackhouse Lane on Saturday May 18.

The event has been organised by the family of Paul Bates, from Great Cornard, who died from a heart condition in 2005 at the age of just 39.

Last year they raised more than £1,600 for the BHF with fundraising events and aim to beat that total this year. A pamper evening held in March raised £530.

This year's fun day runs between 1.30pm-6pm, with one of the highlights being an 11-a-side football match.

Other attractions include reflexology, bouncy castles and a toy den plus a prize raffle.

For more details email Gemma Hill.