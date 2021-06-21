News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nudists brave the cold as they raise hundreds for charity with garden walk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM June 21, 2021   
Naturists braved the chill on their visit to Fullers Mill Gardens near Bury St Edmunds

Naturists braved the chill on their visit to Fullers Mill Gardens near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: British Naturism

Nudists braved the cool weather as they raised hundreds of pounds for the British Heart Foundation with a clothes-free visit to a Bury St Edmunds botanical garden.

A total of 61 people stripped off as British Naturism hosted an event at Fullers Mill Gardens at West Stow, north of the town, on Sunday evening.

The organisation raised £700 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance with a similar visit to the gardens last August - and a similar sum has been raised for the British Heart Foundation this year.

Attendees paid £20 for the event, with all profits being donated to the charity.

Robert Finney, Eastern region chairman for British Naturism, was pleased with the turnout despite the chilly weather.

He added: "The weather was rather cool but most people stripped off.

"We had 59 book online and two paid cash at the gate, giving a total of 61.

"Our preliminary estimate is that we will have raised over £700 for the British Heart Foundation."

Bury St Edmunds News

