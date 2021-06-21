Nudists brave the cold as they raise hundreds for charity with garden walk

Published: 11:30 AM June 21, 2021

Naturists braved the chill on their visit to Fullers Mill Gardens near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: British Naturism

Nudists braved the cool weather as they raised hundreds of pounds for the British Heart Foundation with a clothes-free visit to a Bury St Edmunds botanical garden.

A total of 61 people stripped off as British Naturism hosted an event at Fullers Mill Gardens at West Stow, north of the town, on Sunday evening.

The organisation raised £700 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance with a similar visit to the gardens last August - and a similar sum has been raised for the British Heart Foundation this year.

Attendees paid £20 for the event, with all profits being donated to the charity.

Robert Finney, Eastern region chairman for British Naturism, was pleased with the turnout despite the chilly weather.

He added: "The weather was rather cool but most people stripped off.

"We had 59 book online and two paid cash at the gate, giving a total of 61.

"Our preliminary estimate is that we will have raised over £700 for the British Heart Foundation."