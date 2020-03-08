E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk college student wins big at national photography awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 10:37 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 08 March 2020

Framlingham student Ben Hubert has won an award at the British Photography Awards, hosted at the Savoy Hotel Picture: BRITISH PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS

A Suffolk photography student has moved one step closer to his dream after winning at a national awards ceremony at the Savoy Hotel.

The One Sixth Form College (Suffolk One) student hopes the award will help his journey to become a professional photographer Picture: JOHN NICEThe One Sixth Form College (Suffolk One) student hopes the award will help his journey to become a professional photographer Picture: JOHN NICE

Framlingham based student Ben Hubert, 18, who studies at One Sixth Form College, entered the British Photography Awards ceremony in London after being tipped for success by his tutors.

Competing for the Best Fine Art Photographer prize among professional photographers, the student said he was overjoyed to take home a first prize award at the event hosted by TV and radio presenter Anita Rani. Mr Hubert said the award will help him on his journey to becoming a professional photographer.

He said: "The awards were amazing. There was a champagne reception and a sit down dinner that was prepared by Arbinder Dugal, a contestant from MasterChef: The Professionals.

"It was great to be there and I was shocked when they read my name out. My family was ecstatic and my friends were impressed and very happy for me.

Mr Hubert's winning photo at the British Photography Awards 2020 Picture: BEN HUBERTMr Hubert's winning photo at the British Photography Awards 2020 Picture: BEN HUBERT

"That (becoming a professional) is the goal and winning this award has been amazing. It has allowed me to meet people in the industry and get my name out there."

His picture, of a contorted human body, is said to have demonstrated the "artistic competence" of the human form, while highlighting the vulnerability of the human body when visibly defenceless.

Mr Hubert's award raised money for Help For Heroes, one of 20 charities supported by the annual awards.

Other categories at the event included Best Pet Photographer and Best Selfie.

After completing his A-levels at the Ipswich college, Mr Hubert plans to go to on to university, although was quick to thank the college for its support.

He added: "One Sixth Form College must get some credit. The environment here helps you become more creative." Jenny Milsom, principal at the college, said: "These awards celebrate some of the most talented photographers based in the country and Ben has put himself in that bracket.

"We feel lucky and privileged to help him develop his art and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next. He has made me, the college and the county incredibly proud."

Mr Hubert is not the only Suffolk student to have been shortlisted for an award however, with Barney Maguire of West Suffolk College shortlisted for the Best Wedding Photographer award for 2019.

