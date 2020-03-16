British rally stage in Clacton called off over coronavirus fears

Rally drivers from around the world were due to appear in Clacton and Tendring for the Corbeau Seats Rally in April - it has now been cancelled over coronavirus fears Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The British Rally Championship stage in Essex is cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stage, due to take place on the public roads in Tendring and Clacton in April this year, was called off on March 16.

Several other outdoor mass gatherings in the region have already been cancelled and PM Boris Johnson has said emergency services will no longer be supporting mass gathering due to the risk posed by the virus.

• Find out the latest news in our Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook.

In a statement released by organiser Chelmsford Motor Club, they said: “After consultation with our stakeholders including Tendring District Council and Motorsport UK, we have decided the rally cannot run in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

“As an event on closed public roads, our rally takes motor sport to the heart of the Tendring and Clacton community that embraced the previous events.

READ MORE: All our coronavirus stories in one place

“We value that relationship and must play our part in supporting the welfare and safety of the residents as well our competitors and volunteers.”

Event director Tony Clements said: “While we‘re all disappointed to arrive at this position, we feel cancellation is the right thing to do and an early decision removes uncertainty.”

The rally is expected to return in 2021.

• Boris Johnson advises against all nonessential travel