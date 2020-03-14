E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Seafront rally organisers planning to go ahead despite coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:23 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 14 March 2020

The Corbeau Seats Rally is still set to go ahead Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The organisers of pretigious rally event due to take place in Essex this year have said they are still hoping the event will go ahead.

The Corbeau Seats Rally is due to take place on April 25 and 26 in and around Clacton.

It had been hoped that the rally would bring a boost to the economy in Tendring.

This year's event, the third to take place, is the due to form the next round of the British Rally Championships.

The previous round, which was due to take place this weekend in County Cork in Ireland, has been cancelled because of the virus.

The Essex event's organisers say they are still hoping to go ahead with the event but said that safety remained their biggest priority.

A spokesman for the race said: 'We're working to prepare for the rally, scheduled for the weekend of 25th and 26th April, against the constant news backdrop of this epidemic.

'This includes risk assessment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), as part of motor sport's continuous focus on safety.

'Our ongoing review and response to government public health advice is to protect the welfare of our competitors, volunteers and most importantly the communities of Tendring & Clacton as our hosts for the rally.

'We'll work with relevant bodies, including Tendring District Council and Motorsport UK, to keep the situation under review and post any further updates.'

