Colder weather on the way as blustery winds hit Suffolk

St Peter's Church Claydon on a frosty, chilly morning Picture: MARK NUNN/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

Chilly weather will arrive in Suffolk this weekend, as temperatures fall – despite us switching to British Summer Time overnight.

After a period of warm and sunny conditions, forecasters say it is going to feel much colder this weekend – especially on Sunday, when blustery winds sweep in.

Weatherquest experts tweeted their daily forecast for East Anglia, and said Saturday will begin with “a sunny start, but cloud will increase from the north, bringing the chance of isolated light showers during the afternoon”.

They added: “A light to moderate northeasterly wind will freshen through the day, especially around the coast, with highs between 7 and 11C.”

However, during Saturday night temperatures could fall below freezing with -4C possible in sheltered rural spots further north, the Met Office said.

“Temperatures by day on Sunday will struggle to reach double digits, the keen northeasterly wind making it feel colder,” experts added.

They also warned of a risk of hail on eastern coasts.

People are being urged to stay inside, despite the recent warm weather, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Met Office bosses added: “Please remember, despite the sunny weather, during this coronavirus crisis the Government advice is to only go outside for food, health reasons or work, to stay two metres (6ft) away from other people and to wash your hands regularly.”

