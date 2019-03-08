Arrest after man 'urinates on police van'

British Transport Police said a man had urinated on their van outside a supermarket near Colchester station Picture: BTP ESSEX BTP ESSEX

Officers have made an arrest after a man reportedly urinated on a police van - and was later found with a knife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The force has shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media Picture: BTP ESSEX The force has shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media Picture: BTP ESSEX

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man had urinated on their van outside a supermarket near Colchester station.

You may also want to watch:

Officers allege he tried to make off in a car, and was later found with a knife.

They have since made an arrest.

BTP shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media.

The force tweeted: "Our van is clean and back on the road."