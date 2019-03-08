Partly Cloudy

Arrest after man 'urinates on police van'

PUBLISHED: 07:54 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 28 June 2019

British Transport Police said a man had urinated on their van outside a supermarket near Colchester station Picture: BTP ESSEX

British Transport Police said a man had urinated on their van outside a supermarket near Colchester station Picture: BTP ESSEX

BTP ESSEX

Officers have made an arrest after a man reportedly urinated on a police van - and was later found with a knife.

The force has shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media Picture: BTP ESSEXThe force has shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media Picture: BTP ESSEX

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man had urinated on their van outside a supermarket near Colchester station.

Officers allege he tried to make off in a car, and was later found with a knife.

They have since made an arrest.

BTP shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media.

The force tweeted: "Our van is clean and back on the road."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

