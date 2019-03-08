Arrest after man 'urinates on police van'
PUBLISHED: 07:54 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 28 June 2019
BTP ESSEX
Officers have made an arrest after a man reportedly urinated on a police van - and was later found with a knife.
The force has shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media Picture: BTP ESSEX
British Transport Police (BTP) said a man had urinated on their van outside a supermarket near Colchester station.
Officers allege he tried to make off in a car, and was later found with a knife.
They have since made an arrest.
BTP shared images of an officer scrubbing down the van on social media.
The force tweeted: "Our van is clean and back on the road."
