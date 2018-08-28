Passenger arrested after knife found in bag on train

Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A man has been arrested after police intercepted a train and seized a knife hidden in a bag.

Another reason why #Police use #StopandSearch



Today our officers met a train at @greateranglia #Colchester following a report of a man with a knife.



Our officers located & detained the male. A knife was found hidden in his bag & he was arrested#Essex #CountyLines #SeeTheSigns pic.twitter.com/VCuh0O5tya — BTP Essex (@BTPEssex) November 16, 2018

British Transport Police (BTP) officers based in Essex met the train service at Colchester after reports a person was in possession of a knife.

Using stop and search powers, they found a knife hidden in a bag.

Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident on Friday, November 16.

A police officer has powers to stop and search someone if they have ‘reasonable grounds’ to suspect that person is carrying illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property or something which could be used to commit a crime, such as a crowbar.