Passenger arrested after knife found in bag on train
PUBLISHED: 06:06 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:07 17 November 2018
A man has been arrested after police intercepted a train and seized a knife hidden in a bag.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers based in Essex met the train service at Colchester after reports a person was in possession of a knife.
Using stop and search powers, they found a knife hidden in a bag.
Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident on Friday, November 16.
Officers on the BTP Essex Twitter account said: “Another reason why #Police use #StopandSearch.
“Today our officers met a train at @greateranglia #Colchester following a report of a man with a knife.
“Our officers located and detained the male. A knife was found hidden in his bag and he was arrested.”
A police officer has powers to stop and search someone if they have ‘reasonable grounds’ to suspect that person is carrying illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property or something which could be used to commit a crime, such as a crowbar.
