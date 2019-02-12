Jaywick teenager charged in connection with stabbing at Clacton railway station
PUBLISHED: 07:12 01 March 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A 17-year-old boy will appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday after being charged in connection with a stabbing at Clacton railway station.
The incident took place outside the station on Monday, February 25 at around 1pm.
The victim suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.
British Transport Police visited an address in Clerkenwell, London on Wednesday, February 27 and arrested the teenager.
The 17-year-old from Jaywick, Essex has since been charged with wounding with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.
