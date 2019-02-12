Jaywick teenager charged in connection with stabbing at Clacton railway station

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 17-year-old boy will appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday after being charged in connection with a stabbing at Clacton railway station.

The incident took place outside the station on Monday, February 25 at around 1pm.

The victim suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.

British Transport Police visited an address in Clerkenwell, London on Wednesday, February 27 and arrested the teenager.

The 17-year-old from Jaywick, Essex has since been charged with wounding with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.