Drugs found as man 'pretending to be asleep' escorted off train

27 May, 2019 - 12:25
Drugs were found by police at Colchester railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs were found by police at Colchester railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Dozens of pills of drugs were found by police after they escorted a man who bthey said was "pretending to be asleep" off a train.

The British Transport Police (BTP) in Essex said they were called to the Greater Anglia service in Colchester "following concerns for a male travelling on a train arriving from #Norwich"

Officers later Tweeted on Wednesday, May 22: "We found a man pretending to be asleep. We escorted him off the train. We then smelt drugs. We detained him for a search."

They said 64 pills were found, along with "numerous other drug paraphernalia".

