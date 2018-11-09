‘Intimidating’ group smoking drugs on train intercepted by police

A train carrying a group of passengers smoking drugs on board was intercepted by police after an intimidated passenger texted for help.

The service was travelling from Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness and was stopped at Benfleet.

The British Transport Police (BTP) in Essex Tweeted: “An intimidated passenger #TextBTP on 61016 about a group smoking drugs.

“We intercepted the train, searched the group, seized the drugs and issued four formal drug warnings.”

Officers said they then received another text after the incident on Saturday, November 3, saying: “Thank you so very much for acting on this, brilliant police work.”

The 61016 number is the BTP’s non-emergency number, similar to the 101 number used by police forces.

The BTP’s website says: “The text number is monitored 24/7 and, while it is not for reporting emergencies, we will be able to send officers if required.”

People can also call 0800 40 50 40 about an issue that does not require an emergency response.

However passengers are always advised to dial 999 in the case of an emergency.