Man in his 50s dies after being hit by a train

More details have been released about the man that died this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

British Transport Police have confirmed that a man in his 50s died on Saturday night after being hit by a train near Stowmarket.

A number of trains were cancelled between Ipswich and London following the incident.

Football fans travelling to and from both Ipswich and Norwich were caught up in the delays following the incident.

Greater Anglia confirmed over the weekend that someone had died but British Transport Police have now released more details.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called at 6.22pm on Saturday 14 September following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended but sadly a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.