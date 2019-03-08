Passenger pushes and threatens to stab conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station

A passenger assaulted and threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station.

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak in connection to the incident, which happened at around 6.12am on Thursday, February 21.

According to a BTP spokesman, the man, who did not have a ticket, is reported to have pushed the conductor off the train before threatening to stab him.

“No knife was seen during the incident,” he said.

“The suspect then walked off towards the exit of Stowmarket station before turning to confront the staff member again.”

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could help in their investigation.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 92 of 21/02/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.