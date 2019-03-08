Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Passenger pushes and threatens to stab conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station

PUBLISHED: 11:14 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 21 March 2019

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a passenger threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: BTP

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a passenger threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: BTP

Archant

A passenger assaulted and threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station.

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak in connection to the incident, which happened at around 6.12am on Thursday, February 21.

According to a BTP spokesman, the man, who did not have a ticket, is reported to have pushed the conductor off the train before threatening to stab him.

“No knife was seen during the incident,” he said.

“The suspect then walked off towards the exit of Stowmarket station before turning to confront the staff member again.”

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could help in their investigation.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 92 of 21/02/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Human jawbone found near river

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

High-profile celebrities, artists and business leaders join forces to oppose Sizewell C plans in open letter

Actor BIll Nighy and sculptor Maggi Hambling are among those to sign the letter in oppostion to Sizewell C Picture: ZAK HUSSEIN PA WIRE/ SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds back petition to save All Hallows Healthcare Trust

All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

CCTV appeal following indecent assault at park in Ipswich

Do you recognise this man? Suffolk police want to speak to him in connection to an indecent assault in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Passenger pushes and threatens to stab conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a passenger threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists