Fake bank notes seized on train

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 17 April 2019

Fake bank notes were seized on a train at Colchester. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Fake bank notes were seized on a train at Colchester. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Archant

Three men were detained and searched after fake bank notes were used on a train to try to buy tickets.

Britsh Transport Police officers were called at 10.10pm on Tuesday, April 16 after it was reported at a trio of men had boarded a Greater Anglia train in London and tried to use counterfeit money at the buffet car, as well as to buy tickets.

BTP officers boarded the service at Colchester railway station, where they searched and detained three men and seized a quantity of fake bank notes.

A spokesman for the BTP said two of the men - both aged 21, one from Dunstable and one from Sutton - were reported for fraud offences.

