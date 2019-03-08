Knife seized after reports of drug-taking at rail station

The knife which was seized by British Transport Police officers at Colchester railway station.

A knife was seized at a railway station after police were called to reports of drug-taking.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Colchester railway station at 10.10pm on Sunday, April 4, where they used their stop and search powers after receiving reports of drug-taking.

A spokesman for the BTP said: “A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

“The 17-year-old has been reported for consideration for prosecution and the 18-year-old remains in police custody.”

BTP officers later Tweeted a photograph of the knife they seized.

In a separate incident, BTP officers also said that they arrested a person in Clacton for graffiti offences.

Police have the power to stop and search someone if they have “reasonable grounds” to suspect a person is carrying illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property or something which could be used to commit a crime.