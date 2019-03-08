E-edition Read the EADT online edition
College launches broadcast and journalism course

PUBLISHED: 10:10 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 18 September 2019

The new broadcast and journalism course students at West Suffolk College with tutors Mark Jones and Linzi Stivey Picture: DANNY HEWITT

DANNY HEWITT

Journalists of the future will begin cutting their news teeth on a new course at West Suffolk College.

The Bury St Edmunds college has launched the broadcast and journalism extended diploma Level 3 course.

It is the only college in the region to offer the qualification and the course will give its 12 students a pathway to many media roles required in broadcast, online media and print journalism including producer, TV editor, online editor, camera operator, floor manager, news/sports reporter and TV/radio presenter.

Grace Hines, aged 17, from Sudbury, said: "After a talk in school I became really interested in all things media, I am particularly passionate about editing and writing.

"I did my research and saw this course come up which really excited me. I can't wait to get started."

Throughout the course the students will be set a range of industry briefs and competitions as well as getting the opportunity to work with industry standard equipment and software.

Course director Mark Jones said: "We are thrilled to be the only college in the region to be launching this brilliant course.

"We are excited to be able to provide our students with some fantastic industry experience and collaboration to give them a platform for a great career in the broadcast and media sector."

Future plans for the course include building purpose built TV and radio production studios where the students can create their own productions and projects for the upcoming WSC TV channel.

