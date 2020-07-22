£30k of horse equipment and vintage penny farthing stolen from barn

A penny farthing bicycle was also stolen during the theft Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Items of horse and carriage equipment worth more than £30,000 have been stolen from a barn in Brockford Green.

Police believe the theft happened around 9.20pm Saturday, July 11 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Police believe the theft happened around 9.20pm Saturday, July 11 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are continuing to investigate the theft, which happened at the property in the village earlier this month.

After analysing CCTV, officers believe the offence took place around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 11 – and images of the stolen goods have now been released.

The victim is still yet to compile a full list of what has been taken, but it is estimated around 20 drive and harness sets were stolen, alongside horse whips and a penny farthing bicycle.

The theft happened at a varn in the village near Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE The theft happened at a varn in the village near Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police believe those involved would have required a van or trailer, and are asking for anyone in the area with CCTV to search their footage for such vehicles between 8pm and 11pm that night.

Those with any information regarding the theft, or who have been sold equipment in suspicious circumstances, are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/39325/20.

Police investigating a burglary near Stowmarket that saw thousands of pounds worth of horse gear stolen are now able to issue photographs of some of the items stolen.