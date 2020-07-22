E-edition Read the EADT online edition
£30k of horse equipment and vintage penny farthing stolen from barn

PUBLISHED: 11:15 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 22 July 2020

A penny farthing bicycle was also stolen during the theft Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Items of horse and carriage equipment worth more than £30,000 have been stolen from a barn in Brockford Green.

Police believe the theft happened around 9.20pm Saturday, July 11 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEPolice believe the theft happened around 9.20pm Saturday, July 11 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are continuing to investigate the theft, which happened at the property in the village earlier this month.

After analysing CCTV, officers believe the offence took place around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 11 – and images of the stolen goods have now been released.

The victim is still yet to compile a full list of what has been taken, but it is estimated around 20 drive and harness sets were stolen, alongside horse whips and a penny farthing bicycle.

The theft happened at a varn in the village near Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEThe theft happened at a varn in the village near Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police believe those involved would have required a van or trailer, and are asking for anyone in the area with CCTV to search their footage for such vehicles between 8pm and 11pm that night.

Those with any information regarding the theft, or who have been sold equipment in suspicious circumstances, are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/39325/20.

Police investigating a burglary near Stowmarket that saw thousands of pounds worth of horse gear stolen are now able to issue photographs of some of the items stolen.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

