Man charged with manslaughter has trial date set

PUBLISHED: 15:43 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 13 November 2020

Brodie Groome will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 26-year-old Essex man who was charged with manslaughter after the victim he allegedly assaulted in Colchester town centre died from his injuries is expected to take place in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 13) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Brodie Groome, of Sydney Street, Brightlingsea.

He pleaded not guilty to unlawfully killing Steven Warburton from Bristol on August 19.

He was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Warburton following an incident in Vineyard Street, Colchester.

However. Mr Warburton, 46, died three weeks later in Queen’s Hospital in Romford and Groome was subsequently charged with manslaughter .

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until December 18 for a further hearing.

Groome’s trial, which is expected to last five to seven days, is expected to get underway on February I next year.

