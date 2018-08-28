Partly Cloudy

Purr-fect Brodie lost his home after a divorce - could you adopt him?

PUBLISHED: 12:17 28 January 2019

Grey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Grey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Super-fluffy Brodie hasn’t had the best start to 2019 - could you change that and welcome him into a pawsome new home?

The grey tabby has been in the care of the RSPCA for 16-days after his owners became unable to care for him.

Brodie has a gorgeous fur coat but will need help maintaining it with brushing it and monitoring it to ensure it doesn’t get matted.

This purr-ty cat is a timid soul but once he gets to know you he loves people making a fuss of him and giving him attention.

The 11 year old would be best suited to a home with teenagers and no other animals.

Grey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGrey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See for yourselves what a cute addition to your home he would be by watching the video above.

If you would like to know more about Brodie you can call 0300 999 7321 or send an email here.

Don’t miss: Ferrets which are named after pasta and rice are among those in need of a new home

Grey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGrey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

