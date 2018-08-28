Video

Purr-fect Brodie lost his home after a divorce - could you adopt him?

Grey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Super-fluffy Brodie hasn’t had the best start to 2019 - could you change that and welcome him into a pawsome new home?

The grey tabby has been in the care of the RSPCA for 16-days after his owners became unable to care for him.

Brodie has a gorgeous fur coat but will need help maintaining it with brushing it and monitoring it to ensure it doesn’t get matted.

This purr-ty cat is a timid soul but once he gets to know you he loves people making a fuss of him and giving him attention.

The 11 year old would be best suited to a home with teenagers and no other animals.

If you would like to know more about Brodie you can call 0300 999 7321 or send an email here.

