Broken down lorry on A14 causing delays

The A14 is partially blocked near Higham due to a broken down vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are experiencing traffic delays on the A14 heading towards Bury St Edmunds due to a broken down lorry.

The broken down heavy goods vehicle has blocked one lane of the A14 between junctions 41 and 42 heading eastbound.

According to the AA route map traffic is coping well, but motorists should expect delays while recovery is called.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: "We were called at 7.25am to reports of a broken down lorry on the A14, near the junction of the B1106 at Higham.

"One lane of the A14 is blocked while the vehicle awaits recovery."

There is an average speed of around 15mph between Higham and Risby, and delays of around 10 minutes are expected.