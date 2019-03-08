E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Broken down lorry on A14 causing delays

PUBLISHED: 08:41 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 16 October 2019

The A14 is partially blocked near Higham due to a broken down vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 is partially blocked near Higham due to a broken down vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are experiencing traffic delays on the A14 heading towards Bury St Edmunds due to a broken down lorry.

The broken down heavy goods vehicle has blocked one lane of the A14 between junctions 41 and 42 heading eastbound.

According to the AA route map traffic is coping well, but motorists should expect delays while recovery is called.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: "We were called at 7.25am to reports of a broken down lorry on the A14, near the junction of the B1106 at Higham.

"One lane of the A14 is blocked while the vehicle awaits recovery."

There is an average speed of around 15mph between Higham and Risby, and delays of around 10 minutes are expected.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Broken down lorry on A14 causing delays

The A14 is partially blocked near Higham due to a broken down vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pair accused of dangerous driving on A11 to face trial

The pair will appear before Ipswich Crown Court Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Ipswich Town SWOT analysis: The Blues are unbeaten and top of the league... but every team has Weaknesses

Ipswich Town are top of League One after 11 games of the season

Halloween attempted murder trial reaches final stages

When the alleged victim, Leon Sobers, got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask, the cout heard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists