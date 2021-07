Published: 5:11 PM July 29, 2021

A broken down lorry caused delays on the A14 near Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

There have been delays on the A14 as one wheel came off a lorry near Stowmarket.

Police were called shortly before 1.55pm to reports of a broken down lorry on the eastbound A14 at Stowmarket.

The broken down lorry blocked one lane of the A14 near Tot Hill.

Recovery arrived at around 3pm and the lane is now clear.