Long delays and A12 closure after broken down vehicle

PUBLISHED: 19:06 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:06 09 January 2020

A lane is closed on the A12 at Colchester due to a broken down vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lane is closed on the A12 at Colchester due to a broken down vehicle which is causing more than eight miles of queueing traffic.

Highways England tweeted about the closure, which was caused by a broken down vehicle in lane one between junction 27 and junction 28, heading northbound towards Ipswich.

According to the AA route map, the incident was first reported at 6.14pm and is causing congestion past junction 25 at Marks Tey.

The broken down vehicle is between the Avenue of Remembrance Roundabout and Colchester United Football Ground.

Lane one of two is closed while recovery is arranged.

Highways England tweeted: "Be aware that there are long delays on approach to this incident on the #A12 northbound between J27 and J28 (near Colchester).

"Average journey times are 40 minutes longer than normal for this time of day, and there's over five and a half miles of congestion."

