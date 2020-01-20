E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Broken down vehicle blocks lane of A140

PUBLISHED: 08:17 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 20 January 2020

A140 at Stoke Nash is blocked following a broken down vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A broken down vehicle is causing traffic delays on the A140 heading southbound at Stoke Ash.

Police have been called to a broken down vehicle which is blocking the southbound carriageway.

The incident is causing delays at Stoke Ash, with the AA route map showing a build-up of traffic back to Thornham Pava.

Police are currently on route to the incident.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.

