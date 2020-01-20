Broken down vehicle blocks lane of A140
PUBLISHED: 08:17 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 20 January 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A broken down vehicle is causing traffic delays on the A140 heading southbound at Stoke Ash.
Police have been called to a broken down vehicle which is blocking the southbound carriageway.
The incident is causing delays at Stoke Ash, with the AA route map showing a build-up of traffic back to Thornham Pava.
Police are currently on route to the incident.
