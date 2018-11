Broken down vehicle after Orwell Bridge causes delays

A broken down vehicle is causing traffic congestion Picture: ARCHANT

A broken down vehicle just after the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic congestion for commuters this morning.

A van broke down just after the Orwell Bridge eastbound around 8.05am and caused traffic to back up in the area.

At 9am, a spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the van had been moved to a layby, but some congestion remained.