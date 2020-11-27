Woman caught with cannabis factory in her garage

A 30-year-old Suffolk woman who had a cannabis factory in her garage has been given a community order.

Sentencing Bronnagh Brannigan, Judge David Goodin accepted she had been a “gull” and had only found about what was going on in her garage several weeks before the cannabis factory was discovered by police.

Brannigan, of Norwich Road, Earl Stonham, admitted permitting premises to be used for the production of cannabis.

She was given an 18-month community order and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

She was also given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £85 victim surcharge.

Phillip Farr, prosecuting, said police officers who went to Brannigan’s property in August last year found a “fully fledged” cannabis factory in her garage.

They discovered eight large cannabis plants, 136 medium plants, 145 small plants and 359 seedlings which were at varying stages of growth.

Mr Farr said Brannigan had admitted permitting her premises to be allowed for the production of cannabis on the basis that she had let out her garage and only became aware of the cannabis factory shortly before the arrival of the police.

Steven Dyble, for Brannigan, said she had no previous convictions said the garage had been locked and she hadn’t been inside it.

“She didn’t play an active part in the production of the cannabis,” said Mr Dyble.