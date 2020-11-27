E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman caught with cannabis factory in her garage

PUBLISHED: 06:33 28 November 2020

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A 30-year-old Suffolk woman who had a cannabis factory in her garage has been given a community order.

Sentencing Bronnagh Brannigan, Judge David Goodin accepted she had been a “gull” and had only found about what was going on in her garage several weeks before the cannabis factory was discovered by police.

Brannigan, of Norwich Road, Earl Stonham, admitted permitting premises to be used for the production of cannabis.

She was given an 18-month community order and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

You may also want to watch:

She was also given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £85 victim surcharge.

Phillip Farr, prosecuting, said police officers who went to Brannigan’s property in August last year found a “fully fledged” cannabis factory in her garage.

They discovered eight large cannabis plants, 136 medium plants, 145 small plants and 359 seedlings which were at varying stages of growth.

Mr Farr said Brannigan had admitted permitting her premises to be allowed for the production of cannabis on the basis that she had let out her garage and only became aware of the cannabis factory shortly before the arrival of the police.

Steven Dyble, for Brannigan, said she had no previous convictions said the garage had been locked and she hadn’t been inside it.

“She didn’t play an active part in the production of the cannabis,” said Mr Dyble.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman caught with cannabis factory in her garage

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Covid outbreak in care home as 12 cases confirmed

Cedrus House care home in Stowmarket where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: CARE UK

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked away this week

Jailed in Suffolk this week were (clockwise from top left) Kerrianne Hibbert, David Sharpe, Glenn Leach and Jason Logan Picture: ESSEX POLICE/SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pressure’s on, the need to box clever and the return of ‘Joniesta’ – Talking points ahead of Ipswich Town v Charlton

Former Ipswich Town favourite Jonny Williams returns to Portman Road with Charlton Athletic today. Photo: PA

Arcadia group administration would be ‘devastating’ blow to high streets

A man walks past the Topshop flagship store at Oxford Circus, London, part of the Arcadia Group. Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA WIRE