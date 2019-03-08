Partly Cloudy

Woman dies after skip lorry collision

PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 28 June 2019

The woman in her 80s who died following the collision with a skip lorry in Chelmsford has not been identified by Essex Police. Picture: STOCK PHOTO

The woman in her 80s who died following the collision with a skip lorry in Chelmsford has not been identified by Essex Police. Picture: STOCK PHOTO

Archant

A woman aged in her 80s has died following a collision with a skip lorry.

The woman sustained serious leg injuries following the collision with a skip lorry near to the Tesco Express and KFC in Broomfield Road, Chelmsford, at 2.20pm on Wednesday, June 19.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

The driver of the lorry, a 32-year-old man from Brentwood, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was released under investigation by Essex Police.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw what happened or have dash cam of the incident to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 657 of June 19.

You can also email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

