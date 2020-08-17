Woman in her 70s targeted by ‘aggressive’ verbal abuse

A woman is alleged to have been verbally abused by a teenage boy and a man in Woolpit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman in her 70s was allegedly the victim of “aggressive” verbal abuse after a teenage boy collided with her while cycling.

The incident happened around 1.45pm in Broomhill Lane, Woolpit, on Tuesday, August 11, when the boy is said to have collided with the woman while she was watering her plants.

The woman sustained bruising and damage to her clothes.

The boy apologised after the incident before the victim reminded him of the highway code – but he later returned with an older man in his 40s.

A police spokesman said the pair were physically intimidating and began shouting abusive words and swearing “aggressively” at her.

The teenager is described as being around 15 years old and of a slim build with blonde hair. He was wearing dark clothing and riding a black racing-style bike. The man had short hair and was driving a white van.

Those with information which may help Suffolk police in their enquiries should contact the force on 101, quoting crime number 37/46684/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.