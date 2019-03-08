Man accused of running brothels in Ipswich and Colchester

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a man accused of being involved in the running brothels in Ipswich and Colchester will take place in January.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Tuesday (August 20) was Nieu Cindea, 39, of Whiteway Road, St George, Bristol.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to manage or assist in the management of a brothel with others between October 2012 and April 2014.

He also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to launder money between October 2012 and July 2014 by conspiring with others to conceal, convert, transfer or remove cash from England and Wales knowing or suspecting it represented the benefit of criminal conduct.

His trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place on January 6.

Cindea was remanded in custody.