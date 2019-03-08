Brother of Clacton Pier victim dies in hospital

The brother of a teenage girl who lost her life after being pulled from the sea close to Clacton Pier has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Haider Shamas, from Luton, died yesterday following the incident on Thursday around 1.40pm.

Mr Shamas, 18, his sister, Malika Shamas, 14 and another 15-year-old relative got into difficulty at sea near the Essex pier.

The Coastguard, ambulance crews, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and crews from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were all called to attend the scene.

Malika Shamas died in hospital on Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking on Friday, Alex Porter, Tendring District Council's portfolio holder for tourism and leisure, said the authority would be reviewing its procedures with its partners on the Tendring Water Safety Forum.

The forum, which was set up last summer, includes the RNLI, the Royal Life Saving Society, Coastguard, Essex Police, Essex Fire Service and the harbour authorities.

He said: "This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of those involved.

"I would like to also praise the work of our Beach Patrol staff, who were first on scene and supported emergency services with their efforts.

"Clacton beach is safe but, just like any other beach, the sea can be a dangerous place - regardless of how competent or careful a swimmer or beach visitor you are.

"That is why we share the RNLI safety message of Respect the Water."

He said the town's Beach Patrol, a scheme run by the district council at six beaches in the area, had eight staff working at the beach on the day of the tragedy.

Mr Porter added: "We would always encourage visitors to use these beaches that are closely monitored by Beach Patrol. "In any event such as this we will review procedures with our partners to see what we can do to help reduce the chances of further incidents taking place in the future."