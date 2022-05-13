Gym owner to mark 10 years of brother's disappearance with 100-mile run

A gym owner whose brother disappeared from his Essex home nearly 10 years ago is tackling a 100-mile run through the night to raise funds for a missing persons charity.

James Stammers, 40, who was recently a contestant on reality television show SAS: Who Dares Wins, is preparing for the 100-mile ultra-run from Kingston-Upon-Thames to Colchester in 24 hours to raise money for Missing People.

Mr Stammers' brother, Anthony, went missing from the family home in Colchester on May 27, 2012 - the day before his grandfather's funeral.

Anthony Stammers, who has been missing since May 2012, was a keen musician - Credit: Archant

The 27-year-old told his family he had to run an errand and would meet them at the funeral, but he never arrived and hasn’t been seen since.

Mr Stammers, who now lives in Bristol, said one of the reasons he decided to take part in the Channel 4 SAS reality show, which was filmed in the in the Jordanian desert, was to raise awareness of his brother's disappearance.

He ended up leaving the show in the third week.

Mr Stammers is planning to finish the gruelling challenge at Colchester Parkrun on May 28 alongside his parents, Julie and Rob Stammers, and sister Cathy, who are also completing 5km a day for 10 days.

Parents Rob and Julie Stammers, pictured in 2017 - Credit: Gregg Brown

On their JustGiving page, the family said: "On May 27, Anthony Stammers will have been missing for 10 years and we have missed him every single day.

"We wanted to mark this date to raise awareness in the hope that there may be a way to reach Anthony and let him know that we are still here for him when he is ready to get in touch or come home. We would love to know he is safe.

"We also wanted to use this occasion to raise funds for the charity Missing People who have been helping and supporting our family in so many ways almost from the day Ant went missing.

"Without the wonderful people at the charity the unbearable experience of having a loved one go missing would have been even more difficult."

Anyone with information about Anthony's disappearance can contact Essex Police online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

To donate, visit the family's fundraising page here.