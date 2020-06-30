E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Storage container plans could give AFC Sudbury ‘some much needed revenue’

PUBLISHED: 05:30 01 July 2020

A football club has submitted an application to create a container storage site on part of their grounds to provide “some much needed revenue”.

The plans submitted for the AFC Sudbury site would see 30 containers stationed on unused land at the Brundon Lane football ground as well as the construction of a new driveway for vehicle access around the perimeter of the football ground to avoid existing tree roots.

Andrew Long, chairman of AFC Sudury, said: “This project provides an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a space which is currently unused and will provide a much needed secure storage area for the football club, and at the same time some much needed revenue at a time of such great economic difficulty and uncertainty for many businesses.”

Sudbury Town Council have given their backing, and Chris Cornish MCIEH, senior environmental protection officer for Babergh District Council (BDC), also supports the plans.

He said in his report: “Environmental Protection have no objection to the locating of self storage containers in the location shown.”

MORE: Plans for storage container site rejected

David Pizzey, arboricultural officer for BDC, said: “I have no objection to this application subject to it being undertaken in accordance with the measures outlined in the accompanying arboricultural report, an appropriate condition should be used for this purpose.

“Although a small number of trees are proposed for removal they are of limited amenity value and/or poor condition and are not of sufficient importance to warrant being a constraint.”

Whymark & Moulton Chartered Surveyors in Sudbury said on behalf of their clients: “The storage containers will be used as additional secure storage for the football club itself but also and mainly for renting out as secure self-storage to generate some income for the club.

MORE: Farm development looks set to go ahead

“It’s a community organisation so funding is always a prime consideration. The land is currently unused and has been subject to a specialist ecological report.

“The proposal includes some new hedge/tree planting and other mitigation enhancements to benefit wildlife and the local environment.

Site plans for up to 30 containers to be stationed on unused land at AFC Sudbury football grounds. Picture: WHYMARK & MOULTON CHARTERED SURVEYORS/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCILSite plans for up to 30 containers to be stationed on unused land at AFC Sudbury football grounds. Picture: WHYMARK & MOULTON CHARTERED SURVEYORS/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

“We did have a pre-application meeting with the planning officers, before submitting the planning application to confirm it would be supported.”

The application will go before the planning committee at a later date.

