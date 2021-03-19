Published: 10:18 AM March 19, 2021

Singer Bryan Ferry has cancelled his scheduled show in Suffolk later this year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Roxy Music singer had been due to perform at Newmarket Racecourse on July 16 as part of the Newmarket Nights series of concerts.

Now, however, his tour has been completely cancelled.

The Jockey Club Live, which hosts the Newmarket Nights events, said it had been working hard behind the scenes regarding the return of live music to Newmarket Racecourses this summer since the announcement of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown was announced.

It said there had been "complications with the logistical arrangements for rehearsing and touring for the planned run of dates" of Mr Ferry's tour which had become impossible to overcome.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ferry's management said: "We are sad to announce the cancellation of the Bryan Ferry tour 2021.

"Due to difficulties with logistics, the different restrictions in each country and our concern for Bryan’s fans and team, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel all our shows this year.

"We will announce new dates as soon as possible, when we are confident they can take place safely and without the risk of further postponement. We would like to thank you for your support and patience during this difficult and uncertain time."