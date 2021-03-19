News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Bryan Ferry cancels planned gig in Suffolk later this year

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:18 AM March 19, 2021   
Bryan Ferry will be performing at Newmarket Nights in 2020 Photo: Richard Snasdell

Bryan Ferry's Newmarket Night performance ahs been cancelled

Singer Bryan Ferry has cancelled his scheduled show in Suffolk later this year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. 

The former Roxy Music singer had been due to perform at Newmarket Racecourse on July 16 as part of the Newmarket Nights series of concerts. 

Now, however, his tour has been completely cancelled. 

The Jockey Club Live, which hosts the Newmarket Nights events, said it had been working hard behind the scenes regarding the return of live music to Newmarket Racecourses this summer since the announcement of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown was announced.

It said there had been "complications with the logistical arrangements for rehearsing and touring for the planned run of dates" of Mr Ferry's tour which had become impossible to overcome.   

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ferry's management said: "We are sad to announce the cancellation of the Bryan Ferry tour 2021.

"Due to difficulties with logistics, the different restrictions in each country and our concern for Bryan’s fans and team, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel all our shows this year. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  2. 2 Where Ipswich Town's out-of-contract players stand heading into summer of change at Portman Road
  3. 3 Concern about future maintenance of road as lockdown encourages traffic
  1. 4 Town's play-off rivals name a new boss
  2. 5 The night a football legend came to Portman Road - and got sent packing as Town made history
  3. 6 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
  4. 7 Three Suffolk districts see small rise in Covid-19 cases
  5. 8 Drink-driver rolled BMW after celebrating friends' engagement in Ipswich
  6. 9 Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?
  7. 10 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths

"We will announce new dates as soon as possible, when we are confident they can take place safely and without the risk of further postponement. We would like to thank you for your support and patience during this difficult and uncertain time."

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More pupils will be returning to school from September. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Coronavirus

How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Officers from Mildenhall Police joined the Army's bomb squad at the farm in Tuddenham, west Suffolk

Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Oakland Hall Day Nursery has been sold for an undisclosed price 

Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook directs his players at Fleetwood Town

'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus