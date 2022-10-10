BT criticised for failing to sort Suffolk phone line cut to 18 residents

Grundisburgh Road resident Jacki Smith, who has been without a landline phone for a month - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk carer says she has been unable to provide support for elderly residents or hold online chats with her family because she has been without a landline for her phone for a month.

Jacki Smith, 75, said the phone lines were lost to 18 properties in Grundisburgh Road, Woodbridge after a car knocked down a telegraph pole, but engineers from telecoms firm BT had been unable to fix the problem.

The loss of the landline has caused a significant impact not just for herself, but also other residents as she provides support with their gardening, but they are unable to contact her because they do not have access to a smartphone.

She also uses Facetime to speak to relatives in Spain, Canterbury and London, but can’t do this on the 20-year-old Nokia handset she is currently using while the line is out of action.

She said engineers had been out to visit, but had not restored communications so far.

She added in the latest visit, at the end of last week, she was told that telegraph poles could not be sourced locally, with the nearest being in Cambridge.

“I am just completely cut off and BT have made no attempt, in my view, to put the line right. They say they can’t get hold of any poles, but they must have a storage facility full of them somewhere,” Jacki said.

She pays £33 a month for the landline and internet through BT and uses a mini iPad to connect with others online.

“I am on a state pension and a very low income so I have to be very careful what goes out. I don’t have a smartphone or contract. I feel completely cut off.

“I feel completely isolated from family who live locally. I’m really distressed about the whole thing,” she added."

BT was approached for comment.



