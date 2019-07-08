Partly Cloudy

Assault on Manningtree train sparks police CCTV appeal

08 July, 2019 - 17:11
Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following an assault on a train at Manningtree Railway Station Picture: BTP

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following an assault on a train at Manningtree Railway Station Picture: BTP

Archant

Police have released CCTV images following an assault at Manningtree Railway Station where a member of the public was punched.

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man following an assault on a train at Manningtree Picture: BTPBritish Transport Police would like to speak to this man following an assault on a train at Manningtree Picture: BTP

The assault happened at around 7am on Wednesday, April 167, according to a spokesman for the British Transport Police.

They said a man is reported to have kicked off a seat cushion on board a train at the Essex station and then threatened and punched a member of the public.

Officers from the BTP believe the man pictured in CCTV images may have information that could help with the investigation.

If you recognise this man, contact BTP by texting 61016, quoting crime reference 152 of 17/04/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report information online confidentially through its website at www.crime-stoppers-uk.org

