Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Assault on Manningtree train sparks police CCTV appeal

PUBLISHED: 17:11 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 09 July 2019

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following an assault on a train at Manningtree Railway Station Picture: BTP

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following an assault on a train at Manningtree Railway Station Picture: BTP

Archant

Police have released CCTV images following an assault at Manningtree Railway Station where a member of the public was punched.

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man following an assault on a train at Manningtree Picture: BTPBritish Transport Police would like to speak to this man following an assault on a train at Manningtree Picture: BTP

The assault happened at around 7am on Wednesday, April 167, according to a spokesman for the British Transport Police.

They said a man is reported to have kicked off a seat cushion on board a train at the Essex station and then threatened and punched a member of the public.

Officers from the BTP believe the man pictured in CCTV images may have information that could help with the investigation.

If you recognise this man, contact BTP by texting 61016, quoting crime reference 152 of 17/04/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report information online confidentially through its website

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have your say about controversial new Ipswich Northern Route

Potential options for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk rejected in government funding to regenerate high streets

Ipswich's struggling town centre was ignored for high street regeneration funding by central government. Picture: ARCHANT

Newmarket 10K wins for Jones and Robson

Odette Robson, pictured winning the first Simplyhealth Great East Run in Ipswich, tasted victory at the Newmarket 10K last weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Read today’s breaking news here

Headlines from Ipswich, Bury, St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Sudbury and Colchester will all be here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists