Images released after failed attempt to break open railway ticket machine

PUBLISHED: 17:47 29 January 2019

BTP have released images after a failed attempt to break open a ticket machine Picture: BTP

BTP have released images after a failed attempt to break open a ticket machine Picture: BTP

Archant

British Transport Police are appealing for help after reports that two men tried to break open a ticket machine at Marks Tey.

British Transport Police are hoping to speak to the two men Picture: BTPBritish Transport Police are hoping to speak to the two men Picture: BTP

The incident which took place between 2.37am and 2.45am on December 4 2018.

Two men used tools to attempt to break open the ticket vending machine. They managed to break off the Bluetooth card reader from the machine and left the area.

As a result the machine was out of order for a number of weeks.

British Transport Police believe that the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men, or who may have more information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 86 of 04/12/18.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

