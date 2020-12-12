News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Care home receives green light to extend resident capacity

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM December 12, 2020   
Bucklesham Grange wins best Innovation to Engage People with Dementia award - pictured, some of the planting and painted pots decorated by residents - Credit: Archant

A care home on the outskirts of Ipswich has been granted permission to build an extension of five extra bedrooms.

Bucklesham Grange Care Home, in Purdis Farm, applied to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to construct a single-storey extension to the east of its site in Bucklesham Road.

As well as the extension, the scheme would create an additional eight car parking spaces at the care home.

Bucklesham Grange, which is managed by Hallmark Care Homes, can currently provide care for up to 57 residents.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said the scheme would provide "improved facilities for all residents and visiting families" and allow the home to "expand their existing first-class activities and care programme and provide alternative dayspace destinations for residents".

The documents added: "The reason for this application is to significantly improve and expand the existing facilities in the home for both the residents and visiting families."

East Suffolk planners gave the scheme the go-ahead this week.

Suffolk

