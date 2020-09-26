E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Land earmarked for 33-home estate on sale for £1.5million

PUBLISHED: 16:05 26 September 2020

A plot of land with plans for 33 homes in Bucklesham has been put up for sale for £1.5million. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A plot of land earmarked for a 33-home estate in Bucklesham has been put up for sale for £1.5million.

The land, south-east of Levington Road has gone up for sale via agents Brown & Co, after outline planning permission was granted for the homes on September 11.

Planning officers from East Suffolk Council approved the properties, which will feature a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

One in three of the homes will be earmarked as affordable housing, with half being affordable rental properties, a quarter designated for shared ownership and a quarter for discounted home ownership.

There will also be a number of bungalows built, as well as an area of open space.

The plans were initially submitted in November, following consultation with the community.

Bucklesham Parish Council said there was “no reason to object” to the plans.

Originally, applicant Manor Oak Homes had not included any bungalows in its plans. However, following the consultation process, they included a number of one-storey properties.

Following the approval of the homes, the 3.4acre plot of land was put up for sale.

The buyers will not only have to pay the £1.5m price tag for the site, but a number of community funds will need to be paid.

This will include a habitat management contribution of £321.22 per dwelling and community infrastructure levy (CIL) costs, which are currently £193.44 per sqm.

